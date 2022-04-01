 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the March 28. article “Letter: ROAD CLEANUP RAMBLINGS”

Re: the March 28 letter "A lot of selfish jerks out there."

The letter writer who referred to "selfish jerks" forgot to mention clueless, uncouth and inconsiderate. Two instances related to littering made me upset and depressed. One is when I went to Lakeside Park and discovered litter and garbage all along the lake, both inside and out.

The more upsetting, though, was when driving down Swan towards Speedway and saw a 20 something mother with her toddler eating something while sitting on the bench waiting for a bus on the other side of the street. A garbage can was right next to the bench. but, instead of throwing her garbage in the garbage can, she threw it in the street. I kept wondering if that is the type of behavior that she is teaching her children;, if all her family and friends is that inconsiderate towards others and if they just reinforce each other's behaviors. Then I started wondering if her learned behaviors impacted her relationships to others in a variety of ways and that littering is just one component.

Dave Abbott

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

