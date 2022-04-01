Letter: Re: the March 28. article “Letter: ROAD CLEANUP RAMBLINGS”

The more upsetting, though, was when driving down Swan towards Speedway and saw a 20 something mother with her toddler eating something while sitting on the bench waiting for a bus on the other side of the street. A garbage can was right next to the bench. but, instead of throwing her garbage in the garbage can, she threw it in the street. I kept wondering if that is the type of behavior that she is teaching her children;, if all her family and friends is that inconsiderate towards others and if they just reinforce each other's behaviors. Then I started wondering if her learned behaviors impacted her relationships to others in a variety of ways and that littering is just one component.