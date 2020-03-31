Letter: Re: the March 29. article “Coronavirus cases now top 150 in Tucson area; inching toward 1,000 in Arizona”

I live with my two toddlers age 1 and 3. Their dad was confirmed positive March 26th. Since then, I have tried to get us tested because I have symptoms, minus a fever, and my children have a cough. Two urgent care Banner locations turned us away. One saying they only test medical staff, the other because I didn't have an active fever, despite other symptoms and being in close contact with a positive person. The next day, we go to TMC ER, they admit us, go over symptoms, tell me to assume we're all positive, quarantine for 14 days, but they still won't test us. So many more people have this, have symptoms, and aren't able to get tested. Yet, I see these numbers in the news everyday, "updates," that are completely false. My kids' dad lives with his girlfriend. She's been denied testing, too. That makes 1 out of 5 people able to test, and we're to assume we're all positive. The numbers being reported are so wrong.
Amber Abernathy
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!