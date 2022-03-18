Letter: Re: the March 3. article “Lawmakers move to allow guns in more places”

The Republicans in our legislature want to see guns in bars, schools and just about any other place in Arizona. With one exception: The Arizona Legislature. While legislators routinely carry guns in the legislative chambers, Arizona citizens must pass through metal detectors and are not allowed to enter with guns.
What is the legislature afraid of? Won't they feel safer if everyone in the chamber is armed? No, they are afraid of the people they represent.
Bruce Hilpert
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.