 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the March 3. article “Lawmakers move to allow guns in more places”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the March 3. article “Lawmakers move to allow guns in more places”

  • Comments

The Republicans in our legislature want to see guns in bars, schools and just about any other place in Arizona. With one exception: The Arizona Legislature. While legislators routinely carry guns in the legislative chambers, Arizona citizens must pass through metal detectors and are not allowed to enter with guns.

What is the legislature afraid of? Won't they feel safer if everyone in the chamber is armed? No, they are afraid of the people they represent.

Bruce Hilpert

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News