I may not be a rocket scientist but even I know that with reasonable suspicion of a crime or infraction of local laws etc. the police should have the ability to obtain identification from citizens. I am not talking about randomly demanding proof of identification. I am talking about a police officer having reasonable suspicion that something is not right asking the possible wrong doer for proof of I.D. That could be a driver’s license, state identification card, passport card or even a student identification. Just something that has a photo and will help prove who you are.