Letter: Re: the March 30. article “Rep. Finchem showing interest in running for Arizona secretary of state”

Re: the March 31 article "Rep. Finchem showing interest in running for AZ secretary of state."
Potential candidate Finchem was at the 1/06/21 riot at the U. S. Capitol, on his own admission.
He says he did not participate....... Sure!
He admits the Trump Org. sent a corporation he owns a sum of money under some excuse, before his Washington trip. A coincidence?
He is about as right for Arizona's Secretary of State as I am to become Emperor of Japan!
What a display of sheer nerve. If anyone starts a campaign to discredit him, I want to contribute. He is a disgrace to Arizona.
Paul Rees
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.