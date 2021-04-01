 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the March 30. article "Rep. Finchem showing interest in running for Arizona secretary of state"
Re: the March 30. article "Rep. Finchem showing interest in running for Arizona secretary of state"

Re: the March 31 article "Rep. Finchem showing interest in running for AZ secretary of state."

Potential candidate Finchem was at the 1/06/21 riot at the U. S. Capitol, on his own admission.

He says he did not participate....... Sure!

He admits the Trump Org. sent a corporation he owns a sum of money under some excuse, before his Washington trip. A coincidence?

He is about as right for Arizona's Secretary of State as I am to become Emperor of Japan!

What a display of sheer nerve. If anyone starts a campaign to discredit him, I want to contribute. He is a disgrace to Arizona.

Paul Rees

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

