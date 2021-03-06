Letter: Re: the March 4. article “Arizona Legislature moves on several fronts to curb governor's emergency powers”

As a former legislative policymaker from a much larger state, one enduring appalling Covid consequences, I expected before reading this article that Arizona's (Republican) legislators, having dispensed with our (Republican) Governor's remedies, were going to show us how to deal with the pandemic health crisis even more effectively.
Obviously, not. These legislative doofuses put petty political litmus tests above life itself. If it was only they and those they care about -- if any -- who had to deal with the consequences of ther laissez-faire, one could shrug it off as self-destructive stupidity.
But now they want to kill off all of us.
Sol Saguaro
Patagonia
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.