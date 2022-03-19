 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the March 4. article “Letter: Bringing Communication skills to our school curricula”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the March 4. article “Letter: Bringing Communication skills to our school curricula”

  • Comments

Republicans want small government, less regulation.

Why then are they supporting these bills in the AZ Legislature?

Teachers cannot honor students’ requests for confidentiality.

Parents cannot allow gender affirming medical treatment for children.

Tax cuts overriding the education surcharge voters enacted.

Expand vouchers, sending taxpayer money to charter and private schools, some of which are owned by State Legislators.

Give gun owners more freedom to use deadly force.

Exempt guns from taxes.

Allow guns on school campuses.

Cities and counties must follow State-mandated spending on law enforcement and minimum wage.

Hand count ballots.

Ban civic organizations from helping with voter registration.

End mail ballots.

Mandate one day only voting.

Require supermajority to pass voter initiatives.

There are many more like these.

Call your State Legislators or Senate President Fann (602) 926-3424 and House Speaker Bowers (602) 926-3128. Ask them to reject these awful bills.

Ask them to support the bill helping low income women post-partum.

Lisa Wolfe

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News