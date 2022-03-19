Letter: Re: the March 4. article “Letter: Bringing Communication skills to our school curricula”

Republicans want small government, less regulation.
Why then are they supporting these bills in the AZ Legislature?
Teachers cannot honor students’ requests for confidentiality.
Parents cannot allow gender affirming medical treatment for children.
Tax cuts overriding the education surcharge voters enacted.
Expand vouchers, sending taxpayer money to charter and private schools, some of which are owned by State Legislators.
Give gun owners more freedom to use deadly force.
Exempt guns from taxes.
Allow guns on school campuses.
Cities and counties must follow State-mandated spending on law enforcement and minimum wage.
Hand count ballots.
Ban civic organizations from helping with voter registration.
End mail ballots.
Mandate one day only voting.
Require supermajority to pass voter initiatives.
There are many more like these.