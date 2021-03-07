Letter: Re: the March 5. article “Letters to the Editor, March 5”

We are the Real Christians Against Dinosaurs (RCAD). Tucson and the surrounding areas have too many tributes and shrines to satanism including Roxy the T Rex, the rattlesnake bridge and many others. Local McDonald's seem to be especially fond of the dino lies. The paleontagonists have infiltrated every aspect of life and the city of Tucson has suffered the consequences through the pandemic, lack of rainfall, crime rates and economic instability. These are not accidental. Repent! Remove these tributes to satanism and bring peace and prosperity to the Old Pueblo.
Josh Brown
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.