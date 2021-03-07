 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the March 5. article “Letters to the Editor, March 5”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the March 5. article “Letters to the Editor, March 5”

  • Comments

We are the Real Christians Against Dinosaurs (RCAD). Tucson and the surrounding areas have too many tributes and shrines to satanism including Roxy the T Rex, the rattlesnake bridge and many others. Local McDonald's seem to be especially fond of the dino lies. The paleontagonists have infiltrated every aspect of life and the city of Tucson has suffered the consequences through the pandemic, lack of rainfall, crime rates and economic instability. These are not accidental. Repent! Remove these tributes to satanism and bring peace and prosperity to the Old Pueblo.

Josh Brown

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Letters to the Editor, March 5
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 5

  • Updated

LETTERS: It's a grab-bag of a letter day, with our writers hitting topics as diverse as Mayor Romero weighing in on the Barnum Hill issue, to Brush and Bulky pick up. All of it can be found here in Letters!

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News