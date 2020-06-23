Letter: Re: the March 6. article “Sahuaro's Alyssa Brown named Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year”

Hello. Our nonprofit received a 1,000 dollar donation check from Schawb Charitable on behalf of Ms. Alyssa Brown.
This came as a surprise to us and we would humbly like to say thank you to young Ms. Brown.
It is my understanding that Ms. Brown, Arizona Gatorade Girls Basketball of the Year, was given the chance to choose a local charity and she chose us.
It is also my understanding that Ms. Brown is a minor and so I decided NOT to post anything on Facebook until permission has been given. Fortunately, your paper followed and covered her success, and so I’m wondering if you, in the middle of so much bad news, would like to pass along my gratitude on behalf of our local nonprofit helping Veterans and low income families right here at home. We are an incredibly young and small charity and so any gifts like this certainly make a huge difference in carrying on with our mission and vision. Thank you.
Engel Indo
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!