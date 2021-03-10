 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the March 7. article “Letter: Reid Park Pond”
Letter: Re: the March 7. article "Letter: Reid Park Pond"

Re: the March 7 letter "Save Barnum Hill, but clean the park up."

Hello, My name is Francisco A Romo and I am a former Junior student from Sunnyside High School. I just want to say that I agree with everything she said. I went to the pond a couple of days ago and I saw all of the trash and nasty mix floating on one side of the pond. The sad part is that the turtles and ducks were picking and swimming through this nasty mix. Another sad thing is that it smelled very bad due to all of the muck. We left because of this. It needs to be cleaned ASAP. We can all help by not littering and make this park a better place/home for these animals. Let’s be realistic and stop ignoring this.

Francisco Romo

South side

