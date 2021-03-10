 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the March 8. article “Letter: Libraries are important!”
Letter: Re: the March 8. article "Letter: Libraries are important!"

Our public libraries save Tucson. Thank you to the local letter writer who said they are important. The library staff has not had their vaccines and they are still not open. My local branch, Golf-Links, actually had the staff quarantine at home last year after a COVID outbreak. Everyday they help people at computers with job help and printing and assisting with tax forms and materials for children in school and risk their health, and we need them healthy and keeping our community active. For now I am content getting my materials through their wonderful curbside service and the staff are always friendly and helpful and working under extreme pressure and waiting for their vaccines. Let's support them in that so we can open them up safely!

Maria Ellen-Smith

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

