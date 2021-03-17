Letter: Re: the March 8. article “Letters to the Editor, March 8”

Arizona seems to have a higher number of recipients of the Darwin Awards to individuals who have supposedly contributed to human evolution by selecting themselves out of the gene pool by dying or becoming sterilized via their own actions. One new nominee might be AZ House Representative Joseph Chaplik, who argues there should be no masks during the Covid epidemic because "masks don't prevent HIV."
I suppose that's true if you are using a mask on your penis rather than a condom. Perhaps some politicians should wear a condom over their heads, and we would be protected against stupid speech and dumb science.
Dennis Embry
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.