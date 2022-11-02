Letter: Re: the March 9. article “Letter: The Filibuster in the U.S. Senate Should be Eliminated”

MAGA-Republicans who deny the 2020 election results - despite no evidence of massive fraud ever being presented in 60 separate court cases - are seeking your vote in November. If they win, they will be in position to change voting procedures to legally manipulate the votes in future elections to their favor.

While MAGA supporters may feel good about "winning," because they will "own the Libs," soon they will learn what MAGA really means. The super-rich will get more tax cuts, starving government funding for our schools, roads, disaster recovery, health care, even Social Security. Industries that pollute our air and water will be deregulated. Government intrusion into our private lives will dominate.

And when we try to vote the MAGA-Rs out of office, we will discover that elections have been truly, and "legally," rigged. Our votes no longer will matter. They will have Made America Great for Autocracy.

Bruce Joffe

South side