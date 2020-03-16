Letter: Re: the March 8. article “After another painful loss, Arizona Wildcats must regroup quickly as rematch looms in Pac-12 Tournament”

I watch this team play and have to wonder, are they even motivated to win? They've got the talent and the skills. It seems they're more interested in moving on to the next level and never mind the college program and the fans that support them. Last year we didn't have the talent, but this season, as a fan, support, and alumni, I was excited for what this season held. It's been more disappointing knowing we have a group of talented athletes and they just don't care about our basketball program. Our program is crumbling and this makes me very sad.
Kristyn Ratlief
Foothills
