Letter: Re: the March 15. article “Arizona AD Dave Heeke reacts to coronavirus outbreak, issues credit to fans for future events”

I was very disappointed to read the announcement that UA will not be issuing refunds for tickets for the events now cancelled. I realize it is not their fault and also it is not the purchasers fault. However why should they be the beneficiary of the use of the money till and if the purchaser is able to attend a future event. My guess is that UA has a much larger cash reserve than the average ticket purchaser who might be a senior this year, a parent or grandparent who is visiting a student. It is amazing how many fail to redeem credits for a whole variety of reasons up to and including death. It really almost results in selling a ticket twice. I would expect that in the financial report next year, the athletic department will report unredeemed credits as income and then request less of an allocation. Heeke, Lets be fairer to our loyal and occasional fans.
John LeMay
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.