Letter: Re: the March 12. article “Arizona House votes to cut new $32 vehicle registration fee to $18”

Absurd.!! We have multiple vehicles, so we are be stolen from more than others!! We already pay taxes for police, roads, highways, and hell everything. Everytime some politician thinks they need more money to balance a budget they make up some new way to extort money from people. It's sick how out of control all of this is. From the local level to a national level. We the people should be able to decide how the money, that WE go to work everyday for is spent. Unfortunately we have a bunch of people that have a false sense of superiority in positions they probably shouldn't hold. Taxes are to protect people from foreign intruders. That's it period. Our nation has gotten carried away with all the imposed taxes and fees that people are just expected to swallow. WE DON'T SUPPORT THIS OR ANY NEW TAX. Live within your means!!
Jackie Vanderlin
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.