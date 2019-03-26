RE: the March 23 article "It's tough to teach kids to do right when bad examples flow from the top."
I hate it when people say that teachers have a big influence in how kids are raised. First of all your job as a “teacher” is to teach the kids what you are supposed to teach them. If your subject is math, teach math, etc. You have no buy in getting political if that is not your subject. Stay in your lane. Wonder why public school attendance is down.
Jose Riendier
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.