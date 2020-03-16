Letter: Re: the March 8. article “Dylan Smith's Senior Day turns bloody, Nico passes JG, and Damon Stoudamire sounds off”
Dear Coach, I appreciate some of your accomplishments at Arizona over 11 years. You've made millions $$$$. You've given us a greater appreciation of Lute Olson. Now please leave. Please. Before getting fired. It's best for all concerned. Consult your cardiologist. Consult Jordan Mayes who you ruined after helping you get to the elite-eight. Consult Rawle Alkins, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Lauri Markkenon -- confident shooters until you "Millerized" them. Thank God the latter two have rehabbed well in the NBA. Heck, privately consult Josh Green, who you've somehow reduced to a non-factor on offense. Your tyrannical tendencies (i.e., publicly calling Tarczewski a mother------) are probably not your fault. Childhood trauma, perhaps. But they're worse since the FBI scandal occurred under your watch. Yes...Richard Jefferson Gym is tiny, has one main entrance and is closed to the public. A legally blind person would have known the shoe representatives were at your private practices. Please allow us to acquire Damon Stoudamire, Miles Simon, or Luke Walton, if available. Adios Amigo!

Louis Hollingsworth

East side

