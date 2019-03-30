Years back Pima County or the city had garden waste composting program, where the waste could be taken to a central location and composted on a large scale. The composted product was then used in parks and made available to home gardeners. What ever happened to that?
Composted soil is better at holding moisture as well as fertilizing green plants. The increased plant growth produces more oxygen and improved tree growth provides more shade as well. A win, win situation using nature as our producer of better soil.
Robert Dahl
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.