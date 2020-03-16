Letter: Re: the March 8. article “Greg Hansen: Dwindling attendance a troubling trend for Arizona Wildcats, rest of Pac-12”
Letter: Re: the March 8. article “Greg Hansen: Dwindling attendance a troubling trend for Arizona Wildcats, rest of Pac-12”

Basketball is a team sport not an individual sport. While a good team needs talented individuals, the team will suffer when the individual skill is placed at a higher premium than team cohesiveness and function. One and done’rs do college basketball no favors and the practice needs to stop if college ball is to survive. If a player can’t commit to a college for at least 2-3 years the college shouldn’t waste a scholarship on them. Their is more than money in this world but somehow we have forgotten. AZ basketball has stopped being fun to watch because it is a new team every year with little to none team building. Sad state of affairs.

Kevin Abreu

East side

