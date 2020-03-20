Letter: Re: the March 8. article “Greg Hansen: Dwindling attendance a troubling trend for Arizona Wildcats, rest of Pac-12”

I enjoyed the article and especially how you ended it with the tweet from Channing Frye. This really sums up the underlying issues in sports and many other social issues today. "No Smiles, No pride and no traditions", in my opinion, the enjoyment in living has been lost by living for fortune, fame and power. Which none of these things can provide happiness if they are in control. In my opinion in general we have lost the ability to enjoy the simple things in life, enjoy the experience, enjoy the relationships we have and enjoy making a difference. The pursuit for fortune and fame ends up empty, because there will always be someone better than me, smarter than me, stronger than me and there will always be someone looking to take my place. What is being exhausted to get to the top is not worth the price being paid, it ends up costing more that you want to pay... HAPPINESS!
Scott Bambrough
Marana
