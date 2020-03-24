Letter: Re: the March 19. article “Letter: COVID-19: Wake Up, Tucson!”

I, as a parent whose children are in the system right now, am still being forced to go into public and do drug and alcohol testing. These places are not cleaned as other people are going in and out. I already have respiratory issues to begin with and nobody is taking that into consideration. DCS, the governor's office, the Ombudsman's office, and the health department are all saying that as long as services needed for DCS are still up and running that people still have to go in and do these testing. These places deal with DOT drivers, TSA pre-checks, and DCS mandated tests. There's no telling how many people are in these buildings that have either tested positive, have traveled out of state or have symptoms. It's time for somebody to take action, and close these facilities! The numbers will increase even more in AZ if nobody does anything about this and some parents may never see their kids again if they decide to put their health first!
Thea Hebert
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
