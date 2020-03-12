Letter: Re: the March 10. article “Letter: Re: the March 4. article “Letters to the Editor””
Letter: Re: the March 10. article “Letter: Re: the March 4. article “Letters to the Editor””

Subscribing to local papers is a habit I have followed all my adult life, and even now as a snow bird. Todays paper was a great example of learning about local issues. I was prepared to go on line and try to find out about the long legged flying insects which have been inhabiting my front porch for several weeks. Hallelujah, I didn't need to waste my time hunting for an answer, it was in my local paper and included why there were so many "Crane Flies" flitting around. An additional benefit is I can fold up the paper and smack any Crane flies that fly in thru open doors!

Tonjia Kolanowski

Northeast side

