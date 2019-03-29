Re: the March 23 letter "Greeners should hoof it."
So, Green movement supporters should have to walk or ride a bike? In July and August, no less? Ok, been there, doing that. I happen not to own a vehicle, and therefore I walk or ride a bike a lot, among other alternatives to driving a private car, year-round. Going carless is not for everyone, but for many, it’s not impossible, or even very hard.
More to the point, the trivial, shallow jab that “Greeners should hoof it” utterly fails to acknowledge the complexity and seriousness of the issue. Denial notwithstanding, CO2 is both a by-product of combustion of fossil fuels (chemistry fact) and a greenhouse gas (physics fact). Driving cars, even electric cars, adds CO2 to the atmosphere, and increasing atmospheric CO2 has inescapable consequences.
It should be a good thing to think comprehensively about burning fossil fuels. Disparaging, sophomoric taunting is not helpful.
Paul Sheppard
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.