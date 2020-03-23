Letter: Re: the March 18. article “Letter: that'll work!”

The Mayor’s necessary declaration left no time for people to prepare for the upheavals to their lives. Parents with no child care providers, service workers with no paid sick leave, small business owners struggling to keep their business and employees afloat, hardworking people who suddenly find themselves without a paycheck or a safety net to fall back on. We can do things for our community that really help: If you are a landlord, can you eliminate the rent for a month? If you know a small business owner, can you donate funds to help their employees get a paycheck? If you have a guest room, can you provide housing for someone just out of a job? If you have a garden can you open it to your neighbors to harvest? A check from the government sounds good on the surface, but there are so many much better ways that we can put our collective resources to work that will go a lot farther and help those most in need.
Bonnie Poulos
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.