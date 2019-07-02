I read in the Star that the home owner living under the thumb of his HOA cannot install solar cells on his roof. Why? His HOA nixed it.
That owner should do what my wife and I did years ago. Sell his house and find a new one. Tell his real estate "NO HOA" is his first priority. That should be true for all home buyers.
We did that and now live in a blessedly HOA-free area. We have installed many solar cells on our roof. They provide our electricity all year long. At the end of the year, TEP owes us a credit.
Jeffrey Dean
Northwest side
