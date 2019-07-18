I was 29 years old on July 20, 1969, when Neil Arstrong climbed down the ladder on the Eagle LM to step on the moon. Like hundreds of millions others I was "glued" to my tiny black-and-white TV in Madison, Wisconsin, when Armstrong's ghostly figure, followed by Buzz Aldrin's, were broadcast "Live from the Moon" in the "giant leap for all mankind."
I was amazed that this could be done in 1969. Fifty years later it is even more amazing to me knowing now how primitive the technology was back then. The giant rocket with multiple stages, the Apollo capsule, the first digital computer and its tiny keypad, the navigation software, the life support, the docking, the orbital mechanics on a moon 238,000 miles away, and the spindly lunar excusion module, all worked!
The last Apollo moon shot was 17, in 1972. Later planned Apollos were dropped by budgets and lack of popular support. I was and remain sad about the end of the Apollo moon journeys.
