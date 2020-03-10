Letter: Re: the March 4. article “Letters to the Editor”
Letter: Re: the March 4. article “Letters to the Editor”

Probation officers in Pima county AZ abuse their power. Go down to the probation office and just listen to how they speak to those on probation. Talk with anyone on probation and they will tell you that probation officers overstep their authority creating situations so they can abuse their power to make life impossible for those on probation to live, let alone be successful.

Using family as leverage, attending church, such things are weaponized by probation. Imagine having your faith in the Lord used against you, this is just a small example of the abuse of power that goes on daily.

Probation is the punishment. Negative, destructive, abuses of power by probation officers is not. Defense lawyers such as public defenders will tell you to not speak up or just deal because it could get worse. This is the worst mindset, the only way for injustice to stop is to bring it to light. Stop the abuse of civil and fundamental rights we all have.

Steven Wallace

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

