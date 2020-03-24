Letter: Re: the March 13. article “Local Opinion: The novel threat of COVID-19”

We are now learning that COVID-19 is a bit more serious than our "common" viruses during a "regular" flu season. However, H1N1 was also a serious virus, as was SARS and MERS, when those viruses were new, and even today. We didn't lock down for them or Ebola cases. Thinking back, when those were new, we recall them, but there was no massive lockdowns or extreme measures taken like today for COVID-19. Journalists should explore the history of these viruses, the response at the time, and ask the hard questions as to why more extreme prevention measures are being taken now than in the past. What were the stats on these now "common" viruses at the time they were new. While we want to prevent spread, the country cannot feasibly be locked down for months. This was not the response before, why is it the response now?
KS McNutt
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
