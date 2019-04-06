Re: the March 31 article "Bike ranch doesn't belong so close to Saguaro East."
This reads as if the plan is to sacrifice a nature preserve to build a no-tell motel. That would be terrible if that were the case. The land in question is actually privately owned land that the owner has been paying taxes on for years. A neighbor should be able to tell another land owner that they must leave their property vacant so the neighbors can continue to enjoy their isolation at the other’s expense.
The Bike Ranch proposal meets or exceeds all the restrictions imposed by the Buffer Overlay Zone Ordinance according to Pima County Development Services. It is supported by the Saguaro National Park Service, and it is in line with the Park Service’s initiative to encourage patronage from cyclists. It is a good deal for Tucson and Pima County and deserves our support.
Don Hunt
East side
