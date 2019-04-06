Re: the March 24 article "Neighbors near Saguaro Park on east side oppose plan for casitas, bicycle resort."
As someone who lives nearby, I strongly oppose the proposed development of the Bike Ranch near Saguaro East. Saguaro National Park preserves the world's largest saguaro forest and is an area of great natural beauty and crucial wildlife habitat. The developments of single family homes near the park preserve wildlife habit, dark night skies so children can enjoy astronomy programs in the park, and have minimal impact on traffic on Old Spanish Trail (a winding two lane road that floods in monsoon season). A dense resort with a possible restaurant and bar would have a strong negative impact on the park and the quiet residential neighborhood surrounding it.
Carol Smith
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.