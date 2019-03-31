RE: the March 24 article "Neighbors near Saguaro Park on east side oppose plan for casitas, bicycle resort."
The fact of the matter is that the developers want to build 30 plus buildings, swimming pool, restaurant along with other buildings to a tune of 125,000 sq ft under roof. What is "eco-friendly" about that? As a close by neighbor, we would welcome SR zoned homes, that is one house per 3.3 acres of land. The developers intend on scraping most of the land in order to build all of these "casitas" as they refer to them and then build a wall around the north end of the property. How is that "eco-friendly", sounds more like "EGO-friendly" for the developers.
Thomas Colaric
East side
