Letter: Re: the March 15. article “New coronavirus patient recovering at Tucson hospital: Pima County cases now at 3”

I am at a loss as to exactly what plans are in place, if any, do our area hospitals and health providers have to mitigate the Coronavirus if contracted by an individual or individuals. There are many do's and don't's which have nationally come out but I haven't seen anything in the news about what exactly to do if you are experiencing the virus, especially if your are elderly and at high risk for severe complications. Should you contact your Dr., which under normal circumstances is hard to get an appointment or connect with?
Go somewhere to get a test? But where? Or how many tests are available in Pima County? The hospital emergency room is out of course. Call 911?
These concerns are very real for me. They need to be answered.
Beth Allen
Tucson
