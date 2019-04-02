RE: the March 28 article "Rosemont Mine opponents sue to overturn water permit."

Because I believe that the economic benefits of the Rosemont mine far weigh the limited, well-mitigated environmental costs, I hope that the new lawsuit against the mine fails.

Having driven by the mine site twice in the past week, I believe that its part of Arizona is not really that scenic. Rather, the site will be surrounded by miles and miles of uninhabited rolling, usually brown, uninteresting hills that few will see - except for the skilled workers whose jobs will be there.

James Stewart

Foothills

