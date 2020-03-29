Letter: Re: the March 25. article “Star Editorial Board: Arizona Gov. Ducey must issue 'stay-at-home' order to slow coronavirus”
Re: the March 27 article "Ducey must issue 'stay-at-home' order to slow virus."

We are all in this together, people. Even if our Governor and our President don't understand the science of transmission, the rest of us can act as if we do. The Star is right, STAY HOME!

The San Francisco Bay area has had success with its Shelter In Place orders. Life goes on. Food and most groceries are available and can be delivered. Neighbors are helping neighbors. Respectful distances are kept.Their hospitals are busy but not over-run.

Let's help those who will be helping us, STAY HOME!

Suzi Hileman

Northwest side

