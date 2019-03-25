Because it makes economic sense, 60 printing jobs are to be lost in Tucson as the Arizona Daily Star moves its printing operations to Phoenix.
The point here is that no business except those deemed "too big to fail" - and who thus can receive government-ordered, taxpayer-paid subsidies to prevent their ceasing to operate - can afford to run long at a loss.
That includes non-profit enterprises like the state university where I have taught for 29 years. It cut 300 staff and faculty jobs in 2014 when it had to deal with an enrollment decline. Those who survived the layoff, like me, had their workloads increased.
I point all this out to my students in the university's MBA program.
James Stewart
Foothills
