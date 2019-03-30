Very sorry to see 60 people losing their jobs. Many reasons for this unfortunate situation in the instant news information age. But we have been subscribers to the Star for decades and have seen it drift so far to the left that their are probably not enough conservative or independent people left to have an interest in reading the Star. If you don't have readers & subscribers, you don't have advertisers. When you consistently ignore unbiased news and instead publish Associated Press news articles & Fitzsimmons cartoons, you are sending readers and potential subscribers away. The people who should have lost their jobs are the editors and management that have made your movement to the left to happen.
Anthony Gebhardt
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.