RE: the March 27 article "On-campus encounter with border agents prompts UA investigation into student."
The president of the club told the Wildcat she felt the student violated the First Amendment rights of the club and the agents.
I agree, and I will not give money to a University that tolerates such boorish misbehavior by this student who interrupted an invited visit by US Border Patrol agents.
There can be no excuse for this misbehavior, and after it is confirmed by a UA investigation, the student should be severely punished. Period.
Almost needless to say, I do not tolerate such misbehavior in my classes.
James Stewart
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.