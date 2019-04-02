Bravo to the student who confronted the U.S. Border Patrol on the University of Arizona campus during their dog and pony show recruitment visit.
The university should not be investigating the student's actions but the Border Patrol's shameful track record she was objecting to including the destruction of life saving water supplies left for crossers and the many innocent lives lost due to excessive use of lethal force by agents.
University researchers should also focus on the Border Patrol's union, the National Border Patrol Council, and their links to right wing anti-immigrant groups such as Judicial Watch and others.
Unfortunately UA President Robbins only stated his "appreciation" to the Border Patrol for their "contribution". He should have used the opportunity to say something like "I want to thank the student who raised some very important issues which deserve serious consideration on campus and by society at large."
Richard Boren
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.