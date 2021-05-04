 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the May 1. article “Letter: Sinema Not Voting Democratic Party Line”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the May 1. article “Letter: Sinema Not Voting Democratic Party Line”

  • Comments

We have all been told to listen to the scientists about getting vaccinated against Covid. So why is it the medical community in Arizona isn't observing the validity of the process? I need voluntary surgery. I have had BOTH vaccinations required from Moderna. I can PROVE that I had the shots and when I got them. Yet it order to get my surgery, I have to provide a 48-hour Covid test prior to registration. That means a RAPID TEST for Covid and verification that I've gotten the test done. We don't have those in our community!

Why is it up to me to prove these facts? If I can provide my vaccination card (which I can) why can't the hospital I will be using provide a rapid Covid test for their records?

Doesn't the medical community believe the vaccinations are worth everything we've been told they will provide us?

Cathy Smith

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News