Letter: Re: the May 1. article “Letter: Sinema Not Voting Democratic Party Line”

We have all been told to listen to the scientists about getting vaccinated against Covid. So why is it the medical community in Arizona isn't observing the validity of the process? I need voluntary surgery. I have had BOTH vaccinations required from Moderna. I can PROVE that I had the shots and when I got them. Yet it order to get my surgery, I have to provide a 48-hour Covid test prior to registration. That means a RAPID TEST for Covid and verification that I've gotten the test done. We don't have those in our community!
Why is it up to me to prove these facts? If I can provide my vaccination card (which I can) why can't the hospital I will be using provide a rapid Covid test for their records?
Doesn't the medical community believe the vaccinations are worth everything we've been told they will provide us?
Cathy Smith
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.