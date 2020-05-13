Letter: Re: the May 11. article “Local opinion: Repeated testing, paid for by feds, is only way to suppress pandemic”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the May 11. article “Local opinion: Repeated testing, paid for by feds, is only way to suppress pandemic”

Re: the May 11 article "Repeated testing, paid for by feds, is only way to suppress pandemic."

I spent time puzzling my way through Professor Faris' description of the mathematics of sampling, only to be told in the penultimate paragraph that sampling won't work, that only near 100% testing can be used for this disease issue. Now I'm puzzling out the mathematics of the problem presented in the final paragraph: testing 100% of a state's population will blow the state's budget, but testing 100% of all the states' populations won't blow the federal budget. Guess how that works is an exercise left for the student.

Allan Tigges

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News