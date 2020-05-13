Letter: Re: the May 11. article “Local opinion: Repeated testing, paid for by feds, is only way to suppress pandemic”

Re: the May 11 article "Repeated testing, paid for by feds, is only way to suppress pandemic."
I spent time puzzling my way through Professor Faris' description of the mathematics of sampling, only to be told in the penultimate paragraph that sampling won't work, that only near 100% testing can be used for this disease issue. Now I'm puzzling out the mathematics of the problem presented in the final paragraph: testing 100% of a state's population will blow the state's budget, but testing 100% of all the states' populations won't blow the federal budget. Guess how that works is an exercise left for the student.
Allan Tigges
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!