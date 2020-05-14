Letter: Re: the May 13. article “Letters to the Editor”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the May 13. article “Letters to the Editor”

Re: the May 13 article "Ending stay-at-home orders would endanger Arizonans."

Finally, Steve Kozachik made the case for ending the Stay at Home. He finishes his Opinion piece with the very case that was made for the original Stay-At-Home order: On May 15, Ducey should absolutely not end the stay-at-home order. None of the CDC guidelines have been met that would indicate ending the order is a prudent medical decision, save for one: The pandemic is not over, but yes, we do have room for you in our ICUs for when you become infected.

There's treatment and beds available. Let's get on with life.

Vern Roberts

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News