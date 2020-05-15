Letter: Re: the May 13. article “Letters to the Editor”

In accordance with the federal phased plan to safely re-open our country, Pima County released an “at-a-glance” chart indicating its progress towards the pre-opening goals of Disease Criteria, Healthcare Capacity Criteria, and Public Health Criteria. Unfortunately, both our nation and Governor Ducey have since abandoned these guidelines. In that local governments cannot legally supersede Ducey, Pima’s “Criteria for Phased Resumption of Business” has not been updated since April 30.
I would argue that citizens, in making informed decisions about their "personal" Stay-At-Home order, need access to this data more than ever. Some is available via the AZ Department of Health website, but calculating the complete picture is unrealistic for individuals.
If our public officials will not or cannot provide us this critical information, then I call upon other trusted establishments to take on the task. Arizona Daily Star? This could be you.
Paula Redinger
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
