Letter: Re: the May 13. article “Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik: Don't end COVID-19 Stay-At-Home order”

Re: the May 13 article "Ending stay-at-home orders would endanger Arizonans."
Thank you, Steve Kozachik, for your editorial outlining the logic of remaining closed until scientifically verified markers are met. Yours is a calming and sane voice in the midst of deliberate misinformation.
I am grateful for your presence on the City Council. Please consider running for a seat in Congress.
Dorothea Nobile
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
