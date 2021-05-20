 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the May 14. article “Letters to the Editor May 14”
I have a favor to ask of the public! My daughter's hand sewn Amish quilt was stolen out of her vehicle. She was exhausted and forgot to the lock the van. If you come across this quilt at a thrift shop or know someone who may have it, please contact us. I greatly appreciate the help of the public if they happen to come across it. The police have video tape of the people taking it, and we will go from there. This quilt is bright colored with oranges and greens and is queen size. It would be easy to spot! Any help is appreciate, you could contact the paper, or the police or myself directly. Thank you, Neeny Tyo ( neenytyo@hotmail.com) This theft was in the vicinity of West Adams Street. The quilt is squares of yellow, green orange and violet making a big diamond in the center o fit. It's really beautiful. Or was.

Neeny Tyo

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

