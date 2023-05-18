Tucson used to be a fairly quiet n tranquil place to live. Now a daze it is relentlessly roared and gunned by idiot auto and motorcycle hot rodders... Since Arizona has required smog checks. I suggest that if any auto or bike is found to have muffler cutouts. They ONE be denied re registration until they can offer written proof from an independent mechanic that their roar system is disabled and removed and TWO if necessary suspend their drivers licenses.