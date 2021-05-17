 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the May 15. article “6 charts that show how the economy is doing in Tucson and Arizona”
Thank you for providing the actual stats from the Labor Department. That said, hopefully, given a couple of days, the Arizona Star will be in a position to provide an analysis of the six charts. A couple of them are fairly straightforward to interpret, but a couple are not.

Regardless, kudos to the Star for getting the data out there anyway. Please keep up the good work. Coverage of local issues is becoming scarce and, as the saying goes, "all politics is local." If nobody watches the "local" we may lose our democracy.

Lucille Lane

Three Points

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

