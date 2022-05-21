 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the May 16. article “Probe started over Arizona state senator's Buffalo shooting comments”

Re: the May 17 article "Arizona Senate to investigate Sen. Wendy Rogers."

What exactly is there to "investigate" about this dreadful woman? She clearly opined that the 18-year-old shooter in Buffalo is part of a Federal conspiracy or, as the nut-right likes to call it, a "false flag operation." Is there no limit, are there no boundaries, to the hate speech and lunatic conspiracy theories that Republicans will tolerate from their ranks? Have Republicans become so desensitized to hate speech that Rogers' utterance prompts an "investigation," rather than an expulsion? Sickening.

Steve Robinson

Oro Valley

