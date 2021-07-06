 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the May 17. article “Letter: Rosemont Mine”
Letter: Re: the May 17. article "Letter: Rosemont Mine"

It was just announced 3 of our largest hydroelectric projects in our western states will be greatly curtailing or shutting down, due to no water.

The proposed Rosemont Copper mine, Canadian owned, just south of Tucson would use over one million gallons of water a day. The copper would 100% be shipped to China. We are pulling up fruit orchards and have no waste to plant.

STOP USING THE LAST OFOUR WATER FOR CHINA. ARE WE CRAZY?

Ray Brown

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

