Letter: Re: the May 17. article “Letter: RTA Plan and climate change”

I enthusiastically agree with the letter writer today complaining about more proposed asphalt for Tucson. Tucson's roads are already so overbuilt and excessively wide that bike lanes, sidewalks and more landscaping could be added to the already existing roadbed with no need for widening. Simply narrow the overly-wide lanes and reduce the excessive number of lanes. Tucson's roads are built like freeways, which encourages speeding and dangerous driving. No wonder pedestrians are regularly killed here. To cross an intersection is almost a mile hike to cross the: two-lane left turn lane, the six travel lanes, the middle lane, and the dedicated right turn lane, which lanes are all excessively wide. Pavement increases the heat-island effect and destroys the desert. It is time for more environmentally-aware thinking and to stop making Tucson look like a freeway-centered industrial site.
Christine Schwamberger
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.